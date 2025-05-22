Phone crackdown to massively expand actions labelled criminal while driving

Currently only phoning and messaging other people or browsing the internet while driving are offences - something Stormont officials want to change to include just about any use of a mobile that's not in a cradle.

​A tough law change cracking down on people using their phones while driving is on the cards, massively expanding a list of actions considered criminal.

​Currently, it’s only an offence to use a mobile to communicate while behind the wheel, which is defined as calling or messaging someone else, or browsing the internet.

Now officials want that widened to take in any use of a phone – such as searching for music, checking the time or notifications, rejecting a call, or taking photos or videos.

Even simply unlocking a mobile would be a crime as, say officials, it involves a driver taking their eyes off the road.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Having the phone in a cradle and using it as, for example, a sat-nav would still be acceptable, however.

The move’s in a new consultation out now, with Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins today (22nd) saying: “Holding and using a mobile phone for any purpose while driving should not be an option."

Since 2004, it has been against the law to drive while using a handheld mobile phone, with the offence currently hitting culprits with a £200 fine plus six penalty points.

The minister thinks the law needs to be updated to include the widest possible variety of functions phones now have.

She said: “We now need to target those individuals who think it is okay to take photos, videos or scroll on their phone while they are driving a vehicle.

“Driving is a complex activity requiring a driver’s full attention and the consequences of a lapse in attention behind the wheel could last a lifetime. The statistics show that inattention is a causation factor in the majority of collisions which result in death or serious injury.

“Road safety is a priority for me, just as it should be for all of us as a society. The number of people losing their lives on our roads is of great concern. Each death leaves many families, friends and communities devastated.”

The consultation closes on August 14.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson reinforced the need for driver safety, stating: “Using your mobile phone while driving is one of the “fatal five”, the main reasons people are dying on our roads.