Photojournalist Kevin Scott has car damaged while covering Belfast unrest

Photojournalist Kevin Scott has had his car attacked while covering the recent unrest in Belfast.

The Belfast Telegraph snapper was at the scene of a car-ramming in north Belfast on Tuesday night, when the vehicle was driving into the front of an estate agency.

"While attending the scene my car was attacked by a crowd of masked males who damaged the car and tried to gain entry. No police yet," he wrote on Twitter.

This was followed later by: "Back at base assessing the damage to the car.

Images posted by Kevin Scott of the damage to his car

"Broken and smashed wing mirror; large dent in door, ruptured rear tyre with several scrapes.

"Fuming – just had it three months."

He then shared a video showing youths appearing to kick in the door of a house, adding: "A number of homes belonging to foreign nationals have been attacked in the Woodvale area... masked men patrolling the area and kicking in doors.

"Some of this group were involved on the attack of my vehicle."

The PSNI has said that, among the racial incidents it dealt with overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, was “a report of a hijacking in the Fingal Street area of west Belfast at around 8.45pm, followed by a report that a car was deliberately driven at a business in the Woodvale Road area, causing damage to the shutters”.

It added: “The suspects made off from the scene

“Officers dealt with a number of reports of criminal damage to homes and cars in the Enfield Street, Woodvale Road and Rathlin Street.