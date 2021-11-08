PICTURES: PSNI appeal after man (36) shot in chest in Antrim

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following a report of a shooting incident in Antrim last night (Sunday 7th November).

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “At round 10:30pm, it was reported that a shot was fired through the front door of a property at the Greenpark Drive area of the town.

“A 36-year-old male occupant, who was inside the property, was struck on the chest.

“He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

“Damage was also reported to the front door of the property following the incident.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the Greenpark Drive, Lough Road and Dublin Road areas of the town around the time.

“If you have any information which may be relevant, or if you may have dashcam or other footage, contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1937 07/11/21.

Pacemaker Press 08-11-2021: Police in Antrim are investigating a shooting incident at a house in Greenpark Drive, Antrim on Sunday 7th November. A report was received shortly after 10.30pm on Sunday night that a man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest after a shot was fired through the front door of the house. The man has now been taken to hospital for treatment. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

