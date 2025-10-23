Pictures: Reaction outside court after Soldier F found not guilty of Bloody Sunday murders

Delivering his judgment at Belfast Crown Court, Judge Patrick Lynch said the evidence presented against the veteran fell “well short” of what was required for conviction.
In the packed public gallery at court 12, gathered relatives of the Bloody Sunday victims gave no visible response as the veteran was found not guilty on all counts.
There was also no reaction from those in the public gallery supporting the former paratrooper.
Soldier F had been accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney on Bloody Sunday, regarded as one of the darkest days of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on the day.
PACEMAKER BELFAST. 23/10/2025 Families of those killed on Bloody Sunday outside court this afternoon after the not guilty verdict. Photo: pacemaker
Soldier F found not guilty of murdering two people on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972. The former paratrooper - who cannot be named because of a court order - was also found not guilty of five counts of attempted murder.Thirteen people were shot dead, and 15 others injured, when soldiers opened fire at a civil rights demonstration in a predominantly Catholic part of the city.Caroline O’Donnell pictured leaving court after the verdict. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
The brothers of Bloody Sunday victim William McKinney and their solicitor, (left to right) Joe, Mickey, solicitor Ciaran Shiels from Madden & Finucane, and John, speak to the media outside Belfast Crown Court where former paratrooper known as Soldier F has been found not guilty of committing two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972. Photo: Liam McBurney