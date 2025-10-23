Pictures: Reaction outside court after Soldier F found not guilty of Bloody Sunday murders

3 .

Soldier F found not guilty of murdering two people on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972. The former paratrooper - who cannot be named because of a court order - was also found not guilty of five counts of attempted murder.Thirteen people were shot dead, and 15 others injured, when soldiers opened fire at a civil rights demonstration in a predominantly Catholic part of the city.Caroline O’Donnell pictured leaving court after the verdict. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye