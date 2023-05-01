Police appeal after cars targeted in overnight arson attacks in County Down

Police incident

The PSNI are appealing for information following the two attacks in the early hours of this morning, Monday 1st May.

Inspector Hanna said: “At approximately 12.55am, we received a report that a car had been set alight and destroyed in the Main Street area of Ballywalter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At approximately 1am, we received a second report that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a car parked in the driveway of a property in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards.

“It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured in what can only be described as reckless attacks that could have resulted in more serious consequences.

“Both incidents are being treated as arson and officers are investigating a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the fires.