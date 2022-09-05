Police appeal after man stabbed multiple times

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 2.30am, we received a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the Kinnaird Street area.

“He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22.”

The scene on Kinnaird Street in north Belfast where police are investigating a stabbing incident in the early hours of Monday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

You can make a report to police online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/