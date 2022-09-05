Police appeal after man stabbed multiple times
Detectives are appealing for information following a stabbing in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 2.30am, we received a report that a man had been stabbed multiple times in the Kinnaird Street area.
“He was taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 152 of 05/09/22.”
Most Popular
-
1
Concern as sensitive PSNI documents containing names and addresses of Loyal Order officials found by a member of the public on street
-
2
A million customs declarations on goods into Northern Ireland that are not needed
-
3
Teenage girl and her younger brother and sister dead after incident at their home in Dublin
-
4
Ben Lowry: London will never treat Sinn Fein as harshly as it will do unionists
-
5
Dublin deaths: Irish police name three young siblings who died in violent incident at their home
You can make a report to police online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/