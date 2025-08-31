Police appeal after resident spots 'number of masked men' in back garden in Newtownards

By David Thompson
Published 31st Aug 2025, 17:42 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a number of masked men in a garden in Newtownards on Saturday night.placeholder image
Police have appealed for information after a resident in the Newtownards area disturbed “a number of masked men”.

Detectives are seeking assistance after receiving a report about the men’s activity in the County Down town on Saturday night. The PSNI say the residents had been alerted by a security light. Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Just before 11.35pm, we received a report that a homeowner in the Lansdowne Avenue area of the town had disturbed a number of men in their rear garden.

“They had noticed their security light activate and, when they went to check, were confronted by the sight of the masked men. When they realised they had been seen, the men made off from the area.

“Although entry wasn't gained to the property, this was a terrifying experience for the residents.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have noticed any recent suspicious behaviour in the area or who may have recorded dashcam footage in the Lansdowne area between 11.30pm and 11.40pm, to contact us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1765 of 30/08/25.

“You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.

