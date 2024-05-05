Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at approximately 9.55pm on Friday, 3rd May of a fire at a house in the Leckagh Drive area.

“Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

“Significant damage was caused to the front living room area – primarily the window and a seating area below it. A number of items within the property also sustained smoke damage.

Significant damage was caused to the front living room area of the house in Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt

“Thankfully, no one was inside the house at the time of the fire – however what happened could have had serious consequences.

“We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened, a motive, and who was involved.

“I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1914 03/05/24.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Leckagh Drive area between 9.30pm and 9.45pm, to get in touch.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/