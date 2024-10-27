Police appeal after woman ‘repeatedly hit’ during ‘terrifying sexual assault’ in Londonderry
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The woman, aged in her 50s, has been left with serious facial injuries following the incident in the Lecky Road area of the city in the early hours of Sunday.
A police spokesperson said they believe the assault happened at approximately 1.15am.
“The woman, aged in her 50s, was approached by an unknown man who pulled her into a nearby alleyway where he sexually assaulted her, and also repeatedly hit her to the face and banged her head off a wall,” they said.
“She sustained serious facial and other injuries as a result of this terrifying ordeal that she was only able to escape from after her attacker let her go.
“The woman was able to then raise the alarm for help and the suspect fled the scene on foot.
“She required hospital treatment for her injuries and has understandably been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened. Specialist officers will continue to support her.”
The police spokesperson described the suspect as being a white man, of broad build with dark hair.
“Our inquiries are continuing today and as such you will notice an increased police presence in the area,” they said.
“The suspect is a white man of broad build with dark hair and was wearing a dark short puffer-style jacket and light-coloured trainers.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Lecky Road area this morning between 1.15am and 1.35am and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 323 27/10/24.”