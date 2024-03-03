Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 9pm, we received a report that a householder in the Sharman Road area had discovered a man inside the property.

“Upon seeing the occupant, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

“It was subsequently discovered that one of the rooms upstairs had been rummaged through. Enquiries remain ongoing to establish if anything has been taken.

“The suspect was described as being aged in his mid 20s, of medium build, with short dark hair, and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

“The occupant has been left very shaken by the incident, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed any suspicious activity, or who might have any information which could assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1574 of 02/03/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/