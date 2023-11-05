Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a property in Maguiresbridge, county Fermanagh, over the weekend.

Detective Sergeant Curley said: “Sometime between 2pm and midnight on November 4, it is believed that someone forced entry into a house in the Boyhill Park area.

“The house was ransacked and a large sum of money was taken.

“A second report was also received that at approximately 8.25pm on November 4, a Red Seat Leon with sports tailpipes and spoiler had collided head on with a vehicle while exiting Boyhill Park.

“Detectives are investigating a possible link between both incidents and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious or seen the car in the area, or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 13 of 05/11/23.