Police appeal for information after attempt made to set man and woman alight

PSNI

Detectives are investigating an incident in Co Down where a man and woman had petrol thrown over them before an attempt was made to set them alight.

The man was also stabbed in the face in the attack in Downpatrick on Wednesday, which police are treating as attempted murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.40am, officers attended a report that a man aged in his 40s had been stabbed inside a property in the St John’s Mews area.

“It was reported that a male had thrown a petrol bomb in the direction of the property before entering it, and stabbing the male occupant in the face.

“It was also reported that he threw petrol over him and a female occupant, before attempting to set them alight.

“A second female who was inside the property at the time managed to grab a lighter from the suspect, who fled the scene on foot.”

The two victims were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The spokesperson added: “Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene as a precaution.

“A number of residents were evacuated whilst officers made the building safe.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances of this incident, which we are treating as attempted murder, is ongoing.

“We are appealing to any witnesses, or anyone who might have any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch.