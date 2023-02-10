Police appeal for information after shots fired at residential premises in Newtownabbey
Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a residential premises yesterday evening.
The incident took place in the Fairview Road area of Newtownabbey.
Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “At around 7:15pm, shots were fired at a vacant flat in the area. Damage was caused to the property during the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1807 09/02/23. You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”