Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report that a teenage boy was assaulted in the Ormeau Park area of south Belfast yesterday evening (May 29).

Inspector Carey said: “It was reported that shortly after 8.30pm, the boy was cycling in the area when he was approached by a number of boys also on bikes.

“One of the males was reported to have directed sectarian abuse towards him, before punching him in the face, resulting in an eye injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The assailant was said to have wearing a jacket with the hood pulled up, and dark coloured trousers and trainers.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report that a teenage boy was assaulted in the Ormeau Park area of south Belfast yesterday evening (May 29)

“An investigation into the incident, which we are treating as a sectarian motivated hate crime, is underway, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1795 of 29/05/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown condemned the attack and urged anyone with information to inform police.

He said: "I am disgusted at reports of a sectarian attack on a teenage boy in Ormeau Park which resulted in an eye injury. This will cause great concern to parents in the area, as a lot of young people use the park to socialise, play sport, and walk and cycle to school.

"Ormeau Park is a really diverse public space enjoyed by people of all ages from all backgrounds, so it's really concerning that this attack took place here. People need to be able to go about their lives without fear of being attacked for being who they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully Ormeau Park is generally very safe and popular, which makes this attack all the more disappointing, and this is why it will be important to ensure that efforts go into preventing any recurrence.