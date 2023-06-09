It was reported that at around midday, a man flagged down a woman driving a cream coloured Renault Captur with black roof, on Stewart Street, indicating that she had an issue with her car.

The driver pulled over to check and was then dragged by her hair from the vehicle by the man. A female passenger and young child were told to get of the car before the man then drove off in the direction of the Ormeau Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was discovered on fire a short time later at nearby Raphael Street. The man was described as being around 5’6” tall, of stocky build and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up, black trousers and white trainers.

PSNI are appealing for information following a hijacking in Belfast

Detective Sergeant David Kitchen said: “This was a terrifying experience for this woman and her passengers.

"We have been conducting enquiries in the area and would appeal to anyone with any information or who captured dash-cam footage which could be of assistance to our investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 870 09/06/23.