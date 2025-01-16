Police appeal for information and witnesses after burglars ransack Belfast home, stealing cash and jewellery
The police are appealing for information on and witnesses to a burglary in north Belfast on Monday (13th).
Officers say the incident involved burglars getting into a house in the Dunlambert Drive area close to Shore Road at approximately 8pm on that date.
Said Detective Sergeant Leeman: "A number of rooms were ransacked and items, including jewellery and a quantity of cash, have been reported stolen.
“Enquiries are continuing, and police would appeal to anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1697 13/01/25."