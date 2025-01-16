Police appeal for information and witnesses after burglars ransack Belfast home, stealing cash and jewellery

The PSNI's insignia.

The police are appealing for information on and witnesses to a burglary in north Belfast on Monday (13th).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers say the incident involved burglars getting into a house in the Dunlambert Drive area close to Shore Road at approximately 8pm on that date.

Said Detective Sergeant Leeman: "A number of rooms were ransacked and items, including jewellery and a quantity of cash, have been reported stolen.