Police appeal for information as 47-year-old man who was jailed for robbery and kidnapping offences is unlawfully at large
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tate, who was serving a six-year custodial sentence for a number of offences including robbery, kidnapping and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence, was in the custody of prison officers at a property in the Antrim Road area of North Belfast today (October 27).
Sean, described as wearing grey and blue trainers with a fluorescent swoosh, navy blue jeans, grey fleece and black polo shirt, made off along the Salisbury Avenue area shortly before 11:40am.
Police are appealing to anyone who has seen Sean Tate, or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 656 27/10/23. Police would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.