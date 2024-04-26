Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sergeant Earley said: “Officers received a report at approximately 9pm on Thursday (April 25) that a vehicle, parked in the vicinity of Stewart Street, had been completely burnt out.

“On officers’ arrival the fire had already been extinguished by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the deliberate ignition, which we are treating as arson. However, irreversible damage was caused to the car.

Police in south Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses after a car was set on fire in the area

“We believe the vehicle was set alight sometime after 5.30pm and before the report was made to police yesterday evening.

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information including CCTV, dash-cam, or other footage of the area that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1773 25/04/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/