Police appeal for information as car is set on fire causing 'irreversible damage' in south Belfast
Sergeant Earley said: “Officers received a report at approximately 9pm on Thursday (April 25) that a vehicle, parked in the vicinity of Stewart Street, had been completely burnt out.
“On officers’ arrival the fire had already been extinguished by our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
“Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the deliberate ignition, which we are treating as arson. However, irreversible damage was caused to the car.
“We believe the vehicle was set alight sometime after 5.30pm and before the report was made to police yesterday evening.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information including CCTV, dash-cam, or other footage of the area that could help our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1773 25/04/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/