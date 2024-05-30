Police appeal for information as two cars burned out in petrol bomb attacks in Dungannon area

By Claudia Savage, PA
Published 30th May 2024, 20:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two petrol bomb attacks have been carried out in the Dungannon area within 20 minutes of each other.

The attacks, which the police do not believe are linked, occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 3.25am we received a report of a car on fire in the Spout Road area of Fivemiletown.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A window of the vehicle had been broken and bottles containing an accelerant were discovered inside.

Two petrol bomb attacks have been carried out in the Dungannon area within 20 minutes of each other, the PSNI have revealedTwo petrol bomb attacks have been carried out in the Dungannon area within 20 minutes of each other, the PSNI have revealed
Two petrol bomb attacks have been carried out in the Dungannon area within 20 minutes of each other, the PSNI have revealed

"A second report was received at approximately 3.40am, of another car on fire in the Epsey Park area of Killyman.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and discovered a petrol bomb inside.

"Serious damage had been caused to the vehicle.

"We are treating both incidents as arson, however we do not believe that they are linked and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either attack, or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 108 of 30/05/24."