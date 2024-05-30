Police appeal for information as two cars burned out in petrol bomb attacks in Dungannon area
The attacks, which the police do not believe are linked, occurred in the early hours of Thursday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 3.25am we received a report of a car on fire in the Spout Road area of Fivemiletown.
"A window of the vehicle had been broken and bottles containing an accelerant were discovered inside.
"A second report was received at approximately 3.40am, of another car on fire in the Epsey Park area of Killyman.
"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and discovered a petrol bomb inside.
"Serious damage had been caused to the vehicle.
"We are treating both incidents as arson, however we do not believe that they are linked and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed either attack, or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 108 of 30/05/24."