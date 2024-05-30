Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two petrol bomb attacks have been carried out in the Dungannon area within 20 minutes of each other.

The attacks, which the police do not believe are linked, occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At approximately 3.25am we received a report of a car on fire in the Spout Road area of Fivemiletown.

"A window of the vehicle had been broken and bottles containing an accelerant were discovered inside.

"A second report was received at approximately 3.40am, of another car on fire in the Epsey Park area of Killyman.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and discovered a petrol bomb inside.

"Serious damage had been caused to the vehicle.