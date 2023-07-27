The first report, received on Wednesday, July 26, stated that a yellow Citroen D3 car had been stolen from a car park at Lonsdale Street in Armagh shortly after 3.30am on Wednesday morning. The car was seen a short time later at around 4am, being driven in the Aughnacloy area.

The second report was received on Thursday, July 27, stating that a white Mercedes C220 car had been stolen from the driveway of a house at Beechcote Avenue, Portadown, sometime between 10.30pm on Wednesday night and 4am on Thursday morning. On each occasion keys were not used to take the car.

Inspector Tate said: “As we continue with our enquiries into both incidents I would appeal to anyone with information about the whereabouts of either vehicle, or who has any information which could assist with our investigations, to contact officers in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 187 27/07/23.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who is offered similar vehicles for sale in suspicious circumstances. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."