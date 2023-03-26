Police appeal for information following aggravated burglary in north Belfast
Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in north Belfast in the early hours of Saturday 25th March.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
At approximately 2.30am police received a report that two men had pushed their way into the property in the Havana Gardens area and threatened the occupant.
At this stage, it is not believed that anything was taken during the incident.
Enquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time to help with their investigations.