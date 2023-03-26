News you can trust since 1737
Police appeal for information following aggravated burglary in north Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in north Belfast in the early hours of Saturday 25th March.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 26th Mar 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read

At approximately 2.30am police received a report that two men had pushed their way into the property in the Havana Gardens area and threatened the occupant.

At this stage, it is not believed that anything was taken during the incident.

Enquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area at the time to help with their investigations.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident.
