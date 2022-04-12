Police appeal for information following death in fire at property

The incident occurred on the Manse Road, Carryduff.

In a statement, the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Bell said: “At approximately 10.20am, police received a report that a fire had started at the property. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“Tragically one person has been found deceased at the property.”

Police and NIFRS at the scene of a fire on the Manse Road in Carryduff on Tuesday.

“An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the fire and our officers have been in the area conducting enquiries. We would appeal to anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation to call us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 397 12/04/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .