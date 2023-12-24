Police appeal for information following theft of JCB telehandler in Londonderry
A yellow JCB telehandler 530 Model is believed to have been stolen on Saturday, 23rd December sometime between 10am and 5.45pm from premises on the Buncrana Road.
Sergeant Courtney said: “The machinery which also has reflective black and red branding stickers is of significant value.
If you know the whereabouts of this equipment or if you've been offered a similar item for sale in suspicious circumstances, call us on 101 quoting reference number 1384 23/12/23
“We would also ask If you were in the area around this time and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or if you believe you saw the telehandler being taken, or may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of the area during these times, please get in touch with us.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
