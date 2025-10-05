Police appeal for information on crowbar-wielding burglars
Shortly after 9.50pm on Friday, it was reported that two men tried to gain entry to a property in the Clanwilliams Court area.
The PSNI said: “The occupants of the house reported hearing loud banging at their front door and discovered two men trying to force it open with a crowbar.
“Both suspects were described as wearing dark-coloured clothing with their faces covered.
“They left the area on foot.
“Thankfully, the occupants were physically uninjured, however, they have been left shaken by the ordeal.
“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who has information which may assist our investigation, or who may have captured any dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1918 of 03/10/25.”