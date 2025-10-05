Police appeal for information on crowbar-wielding burglars

Clanwilliams Court, Ballynahinch. Image: Google

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a burglary in Ballynahinch.

Shortly after 9.50pm on Friday, it was reported that two men tried to gain entry to a property in the Clanwilliams Court area.

The PSNI said: “The occupants of the house reported hearing loud banging at their front door and discovered two men trying to force it open with a crowbar.

“Both suspects were described as wearing dark-coloured clothing with their faces covered.

“They left the area on foot.

“Thankfully, the occupants were physically uninjured, however, they have been left shaken by the ordeal.