Police appeal for information over Banbridge shooting which left a man in a serious condition
Detectives have launched an investigation and are appealing for those with information to come forward.
Shortly after 8pm on Friday, it was reported that a man aged in his 40s had been shot in his abdomen while in the car park on Rathfriland Road in the Banbridge area of Co Down.
The man was taken to hospital where his condition has been described as serious. A person then left the scene in a silver Citroen vehicle heading southbound on the A1 dual carriageway, the PSNI said.
Police are exploring a link between a vehicle reported on fire around 20 minutes later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet. A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the investigation.
The Drone Hill Road and Rathfriland Road, including its off-slip and on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway, were closed until Sunday morning.
DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart asked those with information to contact the PSNI on 101 or via the confidential hotline.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24. The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
A Detective Inspector Foley (no first name given) from the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch said in a PSNI statement on Saturday afternoon: “A man, aged in his 40s, who was shot in his abdomen by a masked man while in the car park on Rathfriland Road around 8pm, remains in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.“Due to new evidence, we now believe the suspect made off from the scene in a silver-coloured Peugeot vehicle, rather than a Citroen car, as previously reported.“A silver Peugeot vehicle was found burnt out a short time later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet.“A 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and conspiracy of murder remains in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries.“We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious, to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.“We would especially like to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage of what happened. This information could greatly help with our enquiries.”