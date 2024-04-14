Police appeal for information over Banbridge shooting which left a man in a serious condition

The Drone Hill Road and Rathfriland Road, including its off-slip and on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway, were closed until Sunday. Picture Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Detectives have launched an investigation and are appealing for those with information to come forward.

Shortly after 8pm on Friday, it was reported that a man aged in his 40s had been shot in his abdomen while in the car park on Rathfriland Road in the Banbridge area of Co Down.

The man was taken to hospital where his condition has been described as serious. A person then left the scene in a silver Citroen vehicle heading southbound on the A1 dual carriageway, the PSNI said.

Police are exploring a link between a vehicle reported on fire around 20 minutes later in the Drone Hill Road area of Corbet. A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The Drone Hill Road and Rathfriland Road, including its off-slip and on-slip to the A1 dual carriageway, were closed until Sunday morning.

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart asked those with information to contact the PSNI on 101 or via the confidential hotline.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24. The independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.