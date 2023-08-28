Police are working to locate 35-year-old Sean Megaw, who is currently unlawfully at large.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Megaw, who was sentenced for attempted GBH with intent in 2023, was on compassionate release from prison to attend a funeral on Saturday, 26th August. Megaw was released at 10am and due to return at 3pm, but failed to so do.

“He is described as around 5' 7" tall, of medium build with dirty fair hair and brown eyes. He has a cross tattoo on the left hand side of his face and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured suit. We believe he has links to the Greater Belfast area.