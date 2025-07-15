Police appeal for man injured in assault on Twelfth to come forward

Police appeal

​Police have issued an appeal for a teenager injured during an assault on the Twelfth to make contact with officers.

The appeal comes after the assault in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast.

A police spokesperson said they attended the scene after being alerted at around 9.30pm on Saturday. They said when officers arrived the injured party was no longer present.

"A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Three other boys - aged 14, 16 and 17 - were cautioned at the scene on suspicion of common assault," they said.

"The arrested 16-year-old has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

"We would ask that the injured party, described as having a dark beard and wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, make contact with us as soon as possible.

"We want to emphasise that there is no suspicion of wrongdoing on their part and we simply wish to check that they are safe and well.

"We are also keen to talk to any members of the public who were in the area and witnessed the assault, or to anyone who may have relevant dashcam or video footage.