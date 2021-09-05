Police appeal for witnesses after sectarian attack on dog walker

PSNI

Detectives said that a man was attacked last month by three men while walking his dog in the Throne Wood area connecting the Whitewell Road to the Antrim Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attack, which took place at around 10pm on August 25, was reported to police on August 31.

The man was left with two suspected broken eye sockets and a broken nose, as well as being subjected to sectarian abuse. Police are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime.