Police appeal for witnesses after sectarian attack on dog walker
Police in Belfast are appealing for information after a suspected sectarian attack last month.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 7:24 pm
Detectives said that a man was attacked last month by three men while walking his dog in the Throne Wood area connecting the Whitewell Road to the Antrim Road.
The attack, which took place at around 10pm on August 25, was reported to police on August 31.
The man was left with two suspected broken eye sockets and a broken nose, as well as being subjected to sectarian abuse. Police are treating the incident as a sectarian hate crime.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault... to contact 101 quoting reference 1077 31/08/21.”