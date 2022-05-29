Police appeal for witnesses to acid attack on a man in Newry

General view of Fort Hill Road in Newry, Co Down, where a burnt out car was discovered on Sunday morning. It is believed the car is linked to an attack at Chancellors Hall area of the city around 3am on Sunday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The incident happened early on Sunday, during which it was reported that a man had been assaulted.

A PSNI statement in the name of detective sergeant Best (no first name given) said: “Shortly before 2.50am, it was reported that a male had been assaulted at a property by a number of people in the Chancellors Hall area of the city.

“He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, which include burns and a suspected broken arm.

“A Volkswagen car, which is believed to possibly have been linked to the incident, was later discovered burnt out in the Fort Hill Road area.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 351 of 29/05/22.”