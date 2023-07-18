It is believed that entry was gained to the Baronscourt Heights house by breaking an external door sometime around 11.40pm. Some of the rooms were ransacked and, at this stage, it is still being established what has been taken.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information relating to this burglary. We believe there was a number of men involved, wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled up and their faces covered with balaclavas, they may have been travelling in a silver estate-type vehicle, possibly an Audi or Mercedes.

"We are keen to find out any information that will help lead us to the culprits. Contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2156 17/07/23."

