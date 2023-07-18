News you can trust since 1737
Police appeal for witnesses to come forward with information after house in Carryduff is burgled

Police investigating a report of a house burglary in Carryduff on Monday, July 17 are appealing for witnesses to get in contact.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:22 BST- 1 min read

It is believed that entry was gained to the Baronscourt Heights house by breaking an external door sometime around 11.40pm. Some of the rooms were ransacked and, at this stage, it is still being established what has been taken.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information relating to this burglary. We believe there was a number of men involved, wearing dark clothing with hoods pulled up and their faces covered with balaclavas, they may have been travelling in a silver estate-type vehicle, possibly an Audi or Mercedes.

"We are keen to find out any information that will help lead us to the culprits. Contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2156 17/07/23."

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a report of a house burglary in Carryduff on Monday, July 17Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a report of a house burglary in Carryduff on Monday, July 17
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.