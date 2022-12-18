Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which occurred last night in Antrim.

Detective Sergeant Watkin said: "It was reported just after 8pm that a man, armed with a machete, was seen in the Central Park area.

"He became involved in an altercation with another man who sustained a wound to his ear. The injured man aged in his thirties was taken to hospital for treatment to the injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

PSNI badge

"The suspect was described as being around 5' 9" tall, of average build with short, dark hair and wearing a light-coloured hooded top, with a body warmer and dark trousers.

"A short time later, a man, aged in his twenties, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1569 of 17/12/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

