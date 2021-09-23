Police appeal over Larne arson attack in which two vehicles were damaged
Police in Larne are appealing for information following a report of arson at the Inver Road in the early hours of last Friday (September 17).
Shortly before 2.20am, it was reported to police that a white Fiat Panda car parked in the area had been set alight. The fire then spread to a nearby black Suzuki Grand Vitara parked in the area, which was also damaged.
Scorch damage was also reported to a metal fence as a result of the fire.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 106 17/09/21.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
