Glenlea Park area of east Belfast

A report was received shortly after 3pm, that a suspicious object had been left in the area. Officers attended the scene and cordons were put in place. These have now been lifted.

The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public affected by this incident are thanked for their patience and understanding as officers worked to ensure their safety.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation is underway and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact officers at Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number 1098 14/09/23.