Police are appealing for information following a security alert in the Glenlea Park area of east Belfast on Thursday September 14

Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO) were called to examine the object which was later declared to be an elaborate hoax.
By Michael Cousins
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 09:32 BST
Glenlea Park area of east Belfast

A report was received shortly after 3pm, that a suspicious object had been left in the area. Officers attended the scene and cordons were put in place. These have now been lifted.

The object was taken from the scene and will be forensically examined.

Members of the public affected by this incident are thanked for their patience and understanding as officers worked to ensure their safety.

An investigation is underway and anyone with any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact officers at Strandtown on 101, quoting reference number 1098 14/09/23.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.