Police are asking for your help to find 'wanted' Anthony Mooney - after failing to appear in court
Police are asking for the public to help them find Anthony Mooney.
By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:24 pm
In a post on social media the PSNI say: "This is Anthony Mooney.
"A Bench Warrant was issued for him in April 2022 when he failed to appear in court.
"Please share this post to help us find him.
"If you know where he is, please contact us immediately.
"DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.
"Call 101 or phone the Crimsetoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is RM22025696.
"Thank you."