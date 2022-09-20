News you can trust since 1737
Police are asking for your help to find 'wanted' Anthony Mooney - after failing to appear in court

Police are asking for the public to help them find Anthony Mooney.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 1:24 pm

In a post on social media the PSNI say: "This is Anthony Mooney.

"A Bench Warrant was issued for him in April 2022 when he failed to appear in court.

"Please share this post to help us find him.

PSNI image of Anthony Mooney

"If you know where he is, please contact us immediately.

"DO NOT leave a public comment with information on his whereabouts.

"Call 101 or phone the Crimsetoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. The Op Relentless reference number is RM22025696.

"Thank you."