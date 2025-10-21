Police are attacked in Dublin during protest outside hotel for asylum seekers after alleged sexual assault

Protesters in Saggart, Dublin, as disturbances have flared outside Citywest Hotel which used to house asylum seekers on Tuesday October 21, 2025. Pic: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

Irish police have been attacked with missiles and fireworks after violence flared outside a Dublin hotel used to house asylum seekers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Garda vehicle was also set on fire as a large crowd gathered at the Citywest Hotel on Tuesday evening. Earlier, a man appeared in court in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the area.

The Irish premier, Micheal Martin, has condemned the scenes, stating there could be “no justification” for attacks on gardai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Garda’s public order unit were deployed. Protestors were displaying Irish flags, chanting and throwing missiles.

A large crowd remained in the area until late in the night and public order officers with shields, and some on horseback, moved protesters back.

A line of gardai prevented the protesters from getting to the hotel.

A number of those involved in the disturbances had their faces covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Garda helicopter was hovering overhead and a water cannon was deployed to the scene.

The Luas Red Line services between Belgard and Saggart were suspended ahead of the protest. Later, the glass at the Luas stop at Saggart was smashed.

It is the second night in a row a protest has been held outside the hotel, which is being used as state accommodation for people seeking international protection.

Monday night’s demonstration passed without significant incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gatherings outside the hotel come after an alleged sexual assault of a girl that was said to have happened in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning. A man who appeared in court cannot be named because of the Republic of Ireland's rules around sexual assault cases.

Mr Martin said he had been briefed on the violence.

In a statement, the Taoiseach said: “I strongly condemn the violent disorder that unfolded in Citywest in Dublin this evening.

“I pay tribute to the frontline gardai who acted courageously and quickly to restore order.

“The Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner have briefed me on the operation, and I thank everyone for their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An Garda Siochana protect us all and have a proud tradition of service to the Irish people.

“There can be no justification for the vile abuse against them, or the attempted assaults and attacks on members of the force that will shock all right-thinking people.”

The violence was condemned in an Irish presidential election debate on Tuesday evening on RTE, the Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys and her rival, Catherine Connolly, a left-wing independent TD.

Former cabinet minister Ms Humphreys opened the debate by condemning as “absolutely awful” the violence that flared outside the hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re seeing members of An Garda Siochana (Irish police) have been attacked with stones and with such things,” she said. “And can I just say that if anybody knows anybody at those riots tonight, please tell them to go home. This is not what we are as a country.”

Ms Connolly said of the disorder outside the Citywest Hotel: “It’s deeply disturbing and I think it’s time for leadership from politicians and indeed, as president – but I’m not president tonight – to use our voices to show leadership and to actually analyse what’s happening here and stop conflating things.”

Ireland’s Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said those involved in the violence will be brought to justice.

He said: “The scenes of public disorder we have witnessed at Citywest tonight must be condemned. People threw missiles at gardai, threw fireworks at them and set a Garda vehicle on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is unacceptable and will result in a forceful response from the gardai. Those involved will be brought to justice.”

The minister said a man had been arrested and appeared in court in relation to the alleged assault.

He added: “While I am not in a position to comment any further on this criminal investigation, I have been advised that there is no ongoing threat to public safety in the area.

“Unfortunately, the weaponising of a crime by people who wish to sow dissent in our society is not unexpected. The gardai are prepared for this, but attacking gardai and property is not an answer, and won’t help to make anyone feel safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is clear to me from talking to colleagues during the day and this evening that this violence does not reflect the people of Saggart. They are not the people participating in this criminality, but rather the people sitting at home in fear of it.”

Mr O’Callaghan said attacks on gardai will “not be tolerated”.