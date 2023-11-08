The four people were arrested on suspicion of over 70 offences after their vehicle failed to stop for police

Officers from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team yesterday, Tuesday November 7, arrested four people on suspicion of over 70 offences dating back to 2016.

Assisted by colleagues from local policing teams from both Fermanagh and Omagh, officers observed a suspicious vehicle travelling along the Wellington Road area of Enniskillen.

The persons on board the gold coloured Renault Megane are believed to have been linked to a theft from a shop at Sedan Avenue, Omagh on Tuesday November 7, in which a number of goods were stolen from the premises.

After the vehicle failed to stop, a short police pursuit ensued and the vehicle came to a halt at the opposite end of the Wellington Road at around 3:50pm.

The vehicle collided with two other vehicles, but there were no reports of any injuries.

A number of items, believed to have been stolen from a commercial premises in Omagh earlier in the day, were recovered from the vehicle following the incident.

Two men aged 36 and 26 years old and two women aged 36 and 28 years old were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences dating back to 2016 including 46 counts of theft, 18 counts of going equipped for theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

All four persons are currently in police custody at this time.