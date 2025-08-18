Police arrest man in vigilante probe

The PSNI said one man has been arrested in a probe into vigilante incidents.

Police investigating reports of alleged vigilante behaviour in east Belfast have arrested a 37-year-old man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and causing criminal damage. A police spokeswoman said the man is currently in custody.

District Commander Superintendent Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “The activity of these individuals has been generating fear in the community and it has to stop. They are confronting and intimidating innocent members of the public, largely on the basis of the colour of their skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those involved have neither the legal nor the moral authority to do this. It is the responsibility of the Police Service to enforce the law in Northern Ireland.

“Over the past week we have been deploying additional targeted police patrols in east Belfast to engage, challenge and monitor these groups and provide reassurance to the community. We have made one arrest and our investigations are continuing. I want to urge anyone who has been a victim of these groups to report it to police. We will robustly deal with any offences brought to us.”

Superintendent Kirkpatrick added: “Let me be very clear, these groups are not protecting the community from anything. In reality these groups are frustrating our efforts to provide a policing service to the people of east Belfast by forcing us to redirect our limited resources to monitoring them. I urge everyone involved in this type of activity to stop.