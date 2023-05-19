Police arrest three men after hijacking and road traffic collision incident in Co Down

Police incident

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “We received a report at around 8.30pm on Thursday evening that a vehicle had been hijacked in the East Street area of Newtownards.

“A woman had been parked in the area when two men, at least one of them was armed with a knife, demanded the driver get out of the vehicle.

“They drove off from the area, around ten minutes later police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Crawfordsburn Road area and the occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene.

“Follow up enquiries led police to a property in the Greengraves area, where three men were arrested.

“Two men, aged 22 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including hijacking, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. A third male in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders. They all remain in custody at this stage.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incidents, or who may have CCTV or Dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2080 of 18/05/23."

