Police arrest trio of suspected motor offenders in Belfast - two women and one man - in 'busy start to the week'

South and East Belfast Local Policing Teams have issued a joint statement saying they have had “a busy start to the week with three late night arrests for drink / drug driving”.

One female was charged with driving with excess alcohol and assault on police after providing an evidential sample more than double the legal limit.

A male was charged with a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol, taking and driving away, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance after he was detained driving a stolen vehicle more than twice the legal limit.

Both of these drivers will appear at court at a later date.

