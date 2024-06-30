Police arrest trio of suspected motor offenders in Belfast - two women and one man - in 'busy start to the week'
One female was charged with driving with excess alcohol and assault on police after providing an evidential sample more than double the legal limit.
A male was charged with a number of offences including driving with excess alcohol, taking and driving away, driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance after he was detained driving a stolen vehicle more than twice the legal limit.
Both of these drivers will appear at court at a later date.
Another female has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and driving disqualified and subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.