Police arrest two people in Ballynahinch as teenage boy is stabbed whilst another girl is punched to the face
and live on Freeview channel 276
Inspector Campbell said: "We received a report at around 7.25pm that a teenage boy had been stabbed by a man in the Lough Park area.
"It was reported that a man and woman approached a group of young people when the man produced a knife and stabbed the victim to the abdomen and assaulted him. The boy was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
"A teenage girl was also punched to the face during the incident. The suspects made off and were located and arrested a short time later by officers. The man and woman, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. The man was further arrested on suspicion of common assault. They remain in police custody at this time."
Inspector Campbell continued: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything, or who has footage of the incident, to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 1412 of 30/03/24.
"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."