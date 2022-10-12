News you can trust since 1737
Police ask for information on alleged sexual assault in Banbridge

Detectives are investigating a report of an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl in Banbridge, on Sunday 2nd October.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The assault is reported to have happened in the Commercial Road area of Banbridge between 7pm and 8pm on that date.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 1799 of 02/10/22.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

