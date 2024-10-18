Police assaulted after responding to report of meat theft from store in Ballymena

Police officers assaulted

​​Two police officers were assaulted in Ballymena as they responded to a report of theft in the Richmond Park area yesterday afternoon.

Chief Inspector Bryan said: “It was reported to police on patrol in the vicinity around 6pm, that a significant amount of meat had been stolen from a store.

“When officers sighted the individuals believed to be involved, they attempted to make off on foot before being pursued. Two individuals were detained, a woman aged 32 and a man aged 40, before they subsequently assaulted the officers.

“One officer was struck in the face several times by the woman who used her handcuffs with force, and the same officer also had a clump of hair pulled out, including an injury to her ear and cuts to the head and mouth.

“The second officer involved was pushed a number of times by the arrested man, who also made a number of threats. Both individuals were arrested for assault on police, theft, and disorderly behaviour.

“A second man aged 40, who was also involved in the incident, was arrested for theft. All three individuals remain in police custody at this time.

"Our officers were working to keep people safe yesterday and in doing so, they were assaulted. To be assaulted the way they were and for one officer to sustain such injuries is disgusting.

“Thankfully, the two officers were able to remain on duty to see these individuals into custody, but the lasting impact these assaults can have on our officers can be long-term, and assaults on police must stop.