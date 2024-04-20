Police attacked as masonry thrown during public disorder incident following football match
Police dealt with disorder in the Lone Moor Road area of Londonderry the evening of Friday April 19
Chief Inspector Moyne said: “Officers intervened following public disorder after a football match in the area.
“When responding to the incident, masonry was thrown at police. There have been no reports of injury at this time, however it was reported that a large group of young people were involved in the damage of a number of police vehicles.
The group dispersed and a policing presence will remain in the area.
“Footage obtained by our evidence gathering team will form part of the investigation.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or, make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”