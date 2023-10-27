Police attacked with petrol bombs while investigating arson at business premises

At least six petrol bombs thrown towards police and car sales business during overnight incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at business premises at the Antrim Road area of Ballynahinch on Friday 27th October.

Inspector Campbell said: “Shortly before 1:50am, police received a report of a fire at a car sales business in the area. Damage was caused to a window and carpet of an office in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon arrival of officers, two petrol bombs were thrown at police and smashed on the ground a distance away. A further petrol bomb was thrown during the incident, but thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at business premises at the Antrim Road area of Ballynahinch on Friday 27th October. (Photo Cathal McNaughton/Getty Images)

As police left the area, it was reported that a further two petrol bombs were thrown towards the business premises, as well as the discovery of another petrol bomb located on top of a car which burnt itself out. No further damage was reported to police.

“A number of nearby homes were searched as part of the ongoing investigation. Two petrol bombs were seized and a 16 year old male was arrested on suspicion of breach of bench warrant.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 110 27/10/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad