Police attending security alert in Co Antrim

Police are at the scene

Cordons are in place but at this stage police say there are no further details of what has sparked the alert.

The News Letter understands a suspect device may have been found on a vehicle.

North Antrim DUP MLA and Chair of the Assembly Justice Committee Mervyn Storey said: “I have spoken to senior police this morning and I trust it will soon be established all the circumstances regarding this particular incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Whoever and for whatever purpose this device was placed on this vehicle, it was a reckless and needless action.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to give it to the police so that those responsible can be brought before the courts.”

SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said: “I understand that police have erected cordons along the Corkey Road in Loughgiel as they deal with a security alert.

“This has obviously caused significant disruption for local people who just want to get on with their lives. The last thing anyone wants is the disruption that these alerts cause.

“I would urge people to avoid the area if possible and hope that police can make the area safe quickly to allow people to go about their business.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry