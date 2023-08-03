Police aware of potential ‘concerns’ from the local community following a report of a ‘suspicious approach’ to a teenager in Portstewart
Police in Coleraine are appealing for information following a suspicious approach to a young teenager in the Station Road area of Portstewart yesterday (Wednesday, August 2) at approximately 3.10pm.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
The man was described as having a bald appearance with grey stubble, was wearing bright blue clothing and aged in his early 60s.
Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police are very aware of the concerns that this may raise in the local community, with proactive patrols now being stepped up in the area.
Officers would appeal to anyone who noticed a suspicious man in the area or witnessed this incident, or has dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1108 02/08/23.