News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Police aware of potential ‘concerns’ from the local community following a report of a ‘suspicious approach’ to a teenager in Portstewart

Police in Coleraine are appealing for information following a suspicious approach to a young teenager in the Station Road area of Portstewart yesterday (Wednesday, August 2) at approximately 3.10pm.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read

The man was described as having a bald appearance with grey stubble, was wearing bright blue clothing and aged in his early 60s.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and police are very aware of the concerns that this may raise in the local community, with proactive patrols now being stepped up in the area.

Officers would appeal to anyone who noticed a suspicious man in the area or witnessed this incident, or has dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1108 02/08/23.