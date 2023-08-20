Police believe elderly couple found in house near Newry may have been dead for some time
Detectives investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman at a property in Newry are not treating the circumstances of the incident as suspicious.
By Damian Wilson
The couple were found at their home on Greenan Road on Thursday, and the PSNI have said they believe the deaths may have occurred some time ago.
Police say a post-mortem examination for the couple has taken place and inquiries are ongoing.