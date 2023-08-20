News you can trust since 1737
Police believe elderly couple found in house near Newry may have been dead for some time

Detectives investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman at a property in Newry are not treating the circumstances of the incident as suspicious.
By Damian Wilson
Published 20th Aug 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
The circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman at a property in County Down are being investigated by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). The bodies were found at a property on Greenan Road, between Burren and Newry.

The couple were found at their home on Greenan Road on Thursday, and the PSNI have said they believe the deaths may have occurred some time ago.

Police say a post-mortem examination for the couple has taken place and inquiries are ongoing.