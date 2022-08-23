News you can trust since 1737
Police car bricked by masked crowd while on domestic call in Londonderry

A police car was damaged the Cromore Gardens area of south-west Londonderry last night.

By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 5:07 pm

Stones and bricks were thrown at it by up to 10 individuals, some of whom were masked, said the PSNI.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “This attack occurred as our officers were working to keep people safe, dealing with a domestic-related matter in the area. It’s fortunate they weren’t injured as a result of this criminal act.

“The actions of those involved means this vehicle is now, unfortunately, off the road to be repaired, which could impact our service delivery.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this senseless attack to contact us with information.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 22/08/22.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

