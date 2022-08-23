Police car bricked by masked crowd while on domestic call in Londonderry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stones and bricks were thrown at it by up to 10 individuals, some of whom were masked, said the PSNI.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “This attack occurred as our officers were working to keep people safe, dealing with a domestic-related matter in the area. It’s fortunate they weren’t injured as a result of this criminal act.

“The actions of those involved means this vehicle is now, unfortunately, off the road to be repaired, which could impact our service delivery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this senseless attack to contact us with information.”

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 22/08/22.