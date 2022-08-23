Police car bricked by masked crowd while on domestic call in Londonderry
A police car was damaged the Cromore Gardens area of south-west Londonderry last night.
Stones and bricks were thrown at it by up to 10 individuals, some of whom were masked, said the PSNI.
Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “This attack occurred as our officers were working to keep people safe, dealing with a domestic-related matter in the area. It’s fortunate they weren’t injured as a result of this criminal act.
“The actions of those involved means this vehicle is now, unfortunately, off the road to be repaired, which could impact our service delivery.
Most Popular
-
1
Family and friends of Dennis Hutchings attend unveiling of memorial stone to veteran in NI
-
2
MP Sammy Wilson suggests John Herron may be better suited to GAA if he wants to continue to glorify terrorism
-
3
Micheal Martin takes swipe at Sinn Fein ‘revisionism’
-
4
Jamie Bryson makes formal statement as police begin hunt for caller who threatened his young son
-
5
Arlene Foster behind new Together UK Foundation to promote benefits of Union
“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this senseless attack to contact us with information.”
The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 22/08/22.
“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”
• Billy Hutchinson indicates black flags bearing UVF slogan and UVF imagery were not put up by the UVF
• WATCH: Differing staff views on ‘transphobia’ are ‘problematic’ in Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission says chief