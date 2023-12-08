All Sections
Police charge 31 year old man with murder after the death of Lurgan man Odhrán Kelly

By Michael Cousins
Published 8th Dec 2023, 07:40 GMT
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Odhrán Kelly, have charged a man with murder.

The 31-year old is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, 8th December.

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second 31-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation remains in police custody at this time.