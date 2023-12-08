Police charge 31 year old man with murder after the death of Lurgan man Odhrán Kelly
Murder charge over death of Odhrán Kelly in Lurgan
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Odhrán Kelly, have charged a man with murder.
The 31-year old is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, 8th December.
As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A second 31-year-old man arrested as part of the investigation remains in police custody at this time.