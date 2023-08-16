Police charge 33-year-old man for two counts of attempted murder following double stabbing in County Antrim village
A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Aug 2023, 21:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 22:01 BST
He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court tomorrow (August 17).
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to an incident when two men were stabbed in the Carncullagh Road area of Dervock on Sunday, July 30.
A 37-year old-woman also arrested as part of the ongoing investigation, was released following questioning.